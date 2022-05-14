Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.