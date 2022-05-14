Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Buys A$62,100.00 in Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider David (Dave) Siegel purchased 225,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,100.00 ($43,125.00).
David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 100,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,138.89).
- On Tuesday, February 15th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 75,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($14,583.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 10.13.
Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.