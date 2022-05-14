Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 51107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02.
Tanfield Group Company Profile (LON:TAN)
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.