TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TBSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 533,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 448,273 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

