TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $36,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $28.00 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

