TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,358 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,358 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

