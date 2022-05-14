Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,571 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

