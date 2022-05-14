Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 48,491 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 547.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,330,000 after buying an additional 1,304,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.