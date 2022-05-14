Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 36,571 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

