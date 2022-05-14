Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,413 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $340.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.23 and its 200-day moving average is $451.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

