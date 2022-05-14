TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

