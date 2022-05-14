TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of TU opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,721,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,397,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 683.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

