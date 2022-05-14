Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in April

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,018,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EMF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

