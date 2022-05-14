Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 12,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,892. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

