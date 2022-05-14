Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.47) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

