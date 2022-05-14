Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $956.97.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $975,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $41.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $769.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.68. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.