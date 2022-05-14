Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

