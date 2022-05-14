Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

