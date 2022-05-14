Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.76. 7,569,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

