The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($59.99).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($58.56) to GBX 4,550 ($56.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($50.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($56.10) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($68.30) to GBX 5,300 ($65.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

BKG stock traded up GBX 69 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,987 ($49.16). The stock had a trading volume of 120,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,958.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.50).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

