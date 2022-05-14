The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 27,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About The European Equity Fund (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
