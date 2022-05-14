The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 27,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

