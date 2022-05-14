The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.41

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 17180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

