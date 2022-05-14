The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.36 ($137.22).

SAP stock opened at €94.98 ($99.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.01. SAP has a 12-month low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

