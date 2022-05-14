The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.