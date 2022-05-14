The Sandbox Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $773.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00443528 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00159258 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

