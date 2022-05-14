The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.64.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,222. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

