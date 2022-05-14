The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

