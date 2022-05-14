The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

