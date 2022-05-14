THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $189,399.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

