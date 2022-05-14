Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $81.99. 925,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,227. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

