Throne (THN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $3.30 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00546481 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.48 or 2.14468547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008839 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

