Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.02

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

