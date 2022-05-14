TopBidder (BID) Trading Down 43.7% Over Last Week

TopBidder (BID) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $334.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

