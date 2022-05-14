Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.78

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 191340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

