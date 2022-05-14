Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.78

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 191340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

