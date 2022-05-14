Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on May 31st

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.