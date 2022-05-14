Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on May 31st

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.