TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,399,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,809,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,605,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 582,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

