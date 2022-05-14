TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Purchases $18,500.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,233.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Charles Theuer bought 2,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Charles Theuer bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Charles Theuer bought 4,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Charles Theuer bought 2,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Charles Theuer purchased 4,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer purchased 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940.00.

TCON stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

