TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

TCON stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

