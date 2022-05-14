TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

