Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.