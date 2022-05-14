TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

