Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $364.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

