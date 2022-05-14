TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $620.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $537.55 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.89.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

