TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $620.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $707.33.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $537.55 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.89.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
