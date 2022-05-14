Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $15,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million and a PE ratio of -29.14. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

