Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Trex were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,035. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

