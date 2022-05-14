Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.45

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.45 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 321.20 ($3.96). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.07), with a volume of 37,848 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £155.84 million and a PE ratio of -253.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Tristel’s payout ratio is presently -5.04%.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £12,284.50 ($15,145.48). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,493.40). Insiders have purchased 11,950 shares of company stock worth $3,688,450 in the last quarter.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

