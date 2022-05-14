Tronox Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,766,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

