Truist Financial Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $25.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DISH. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

DISH Network stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 73,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

