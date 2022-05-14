TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.35.

TCRX stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

