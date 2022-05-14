TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.35.
TCRX stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
